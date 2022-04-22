InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $30.83 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

