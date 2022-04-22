Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Antares Pharma (ATRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS):

4/20/2022 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2022 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/14/2022 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

4/14/2022 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.60 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/13/2022 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

4/12/2022 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Antares Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

3/4/2022 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $947.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

