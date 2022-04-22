Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/9/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on the stock.

LON IMB traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,689.50 ($21.98). 1,863,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,642.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,626.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.71). The stock has a market cap of £16.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

