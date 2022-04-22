Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET):

4/21/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,391 ($44.12) to GBX 3,724 ($48.45). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,840 ($62.97) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/16/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,099 ($66.34) to GBX 3,391 ($44.12). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,800 ($101.48) to GBX 4,980 ($64.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,119 ($66.60) to GBX 5,099 ($66.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 7,130 ($92.77) to GBX 4,840 ($62.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,161 ($28.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,159. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 2,072.50 ($26.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,008 ($104.19). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,653.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,846.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

