Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

4/21/2022 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong demand environment across the end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets including automotive, industrial & IoT, and communications infrastructure. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems have been gaining momentum. Also, rising 5G network deployments are driving communication business growth. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and strength in infrastructure remain positives. Solid momentum in RF power for base stations remains a tailwind. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, softness in the mobile market is a concern. Also, mounting expenses and a leveraged balance sheet are risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

4/20/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00.

4/19/2022 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

4/8/2022 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $172.15. 23,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

