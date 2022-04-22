Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (AA, DSCV, EXPN, ITV, LLOY, NWG, PSTV, SAVE, SKX, SPNE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 22nd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Experian (LON:EXPN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

