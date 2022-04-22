Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (AA, DSCV, EXPN, ITV, LLOY, NWG, PSTV, SAVE, SKX, SPNE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 22nd:
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.
discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.
Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.