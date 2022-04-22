Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (AA, DSCV, EXPN, ITV, LLOY, NWG, PSTV, SAVE, SKX, SPNE)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 22nd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

