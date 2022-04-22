Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (AKZOY, ATHA, AURA, AVGR, AVLR, AVTE, BCSF, BHG, BHLB, BKIMF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 22nd:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58).

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.80 ($6.24).

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($17.20) to €18.00 ($19.35).

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €187.00 ($201.08) to €251.00 ($269.89).

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €1,760.00 ($1,892.47) to €1,720.00 ($1,849.46).

