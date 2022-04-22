Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 22nd (ALE, ANPDF, APTX, AUB, CGO, CNR, COIN, NGD, SJR.B, T)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 22nd:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$101.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$180.00.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.25.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a tender rating.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$33.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results wherein both the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by numerous headwinds, including the global supply-chain issues and labor shortages, inflation and closures tied to the pandemic. Margins were weak in the quarter. Additionally, the company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Nonetheless, both its sales and earnings improved year over year. The company’s consumer-centric strategy appears encouraging. Also, one-channel concept to retail and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities are likely to keep yielding results. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with respect to the distinct merchandise offering also look good.”

