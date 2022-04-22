Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Banco Santander (SAN)

Banco Santander (BME: SAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.40 ($4.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.40 ($4.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.90 ($4.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.00 ($4.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/8/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.90 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/7/2022 – Banco Santander had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.09) to €3.90 ($4.19). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.00 ($4.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/31/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €5.00 ($5.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.90 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/24/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.80 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.80 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2022 – Banco Santander had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.30 ($4.62) to €3.70 ($3.98).

3/8/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.90 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/2/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.30 ($4.62) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.70 ($3.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($6.72).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

