Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/19/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,790 ($23.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/2/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,680 ($21.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,680 ($21.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,710 ($22.25) to GBX 1,740 ($22.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,744.80 ($22.70) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,626.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,584.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

