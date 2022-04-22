Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/31/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.71 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $571.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 194,385 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 239,107 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

