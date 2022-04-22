Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/18/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “
- 3/31/2022 – Nurix Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.71 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $571.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.74.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
