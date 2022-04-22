Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,965.00.

4/19/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,496.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,673.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,784.39.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 116.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

