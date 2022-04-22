Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 709 ($9.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/11/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.71).

3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.85) to GBX 570 ($7.42). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/14/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 576.60 ($7.50) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 587.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.62.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

