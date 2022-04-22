Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for easyJet (EZJ)

easyJet (LON: EZJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/20/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/19/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 709 ($9.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 4/12/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 815 ($10.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/11/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/5/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 620 ($8.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/31/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 825 ($10.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.71).
- 3/25/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.85) to GBX 570 ($7.42). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/22/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 3/14/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – easyJet was given a new GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 576.60 ($7.50) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 587.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.62.
In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 over the last three months.
