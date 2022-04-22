Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $380.00.

4/19/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPAM’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as majority of its delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe which is currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The company’s largest delivery centers are located in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, the ongoing war has massively disrupted the company’s overall business operations and therefore, will hurt its revenues and profitability in the near-term. Moreover, competition from companies like Accenture and Infosys is a constant pressure. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, EPAM is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Acquisitions and partnerships are also aiding top-line growth.”

4/11/2022 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $359.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EPAM Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $650.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $615.00 to $355.00.

3/1/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $630.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $680.00 to $325.00.

2/28/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/28/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $776.00.

2/25/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/22/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $770.00 to $555.00.

EPAM stock opened at $286.84 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.23.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

