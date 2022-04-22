Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gibson Energy (GEI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

4/19/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$26.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

2/24/2022 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE GEI traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.61. 92,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.91. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.34 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 31.96.

Get Gibson Energy Inc alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.