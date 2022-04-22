Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of INVH opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,091 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

