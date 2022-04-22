ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.65 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.28.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
