ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.65 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

