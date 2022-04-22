Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IONS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after buying an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

