IRadimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. IRadimed has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $55.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $540.29 million, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $965,457.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,884. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IRadimed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

