Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.06 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after buying an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $18,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.