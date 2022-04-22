Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.27.
In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
