Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.