Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
