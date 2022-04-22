Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 445,302 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 594,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 119,916 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.