Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

IRWD opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 2,005,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after buying an additional 1,897,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

