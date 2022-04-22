Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Itaú Corpbanca is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ITCB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.19.
Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
