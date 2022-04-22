ITV (LON:ITV) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITV to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 64 ($0.83) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered ITV to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 115.33 ($1.50).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 77.04 ($1.00) on Friday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,350.86). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($128,874.71). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

