IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 81,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.45. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

