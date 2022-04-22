Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

JANX stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

