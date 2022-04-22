Jay Farner Purchases 22,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,810,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,169,613.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner purchased 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner acquired 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 4,812,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,160. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of analysts have commented on RKT shares. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 76,173 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

