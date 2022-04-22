Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €68.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.06 ($71.03).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($118.39).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

