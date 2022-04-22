Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €9.00 ($9.68) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.86) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.90 ($10.65).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €8.15 ($8.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.11. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a 1-year high of €12.30 ($13.23). The company has a market cap of $24.25 million and a PE ratio of 73.42.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

