Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.
Hasbro stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 331.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.
About Hasbro (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
