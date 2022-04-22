Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $7.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2022 earnings at $28.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.95.

Shares of ANTM opened at $522.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.57. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

