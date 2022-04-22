Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

COTY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 2.47. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Coty by 16.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.