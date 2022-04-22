Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,295,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after acquiring an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

