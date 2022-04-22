Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

AMH stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

