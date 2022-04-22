Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Invitation Homes Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Invitation Homes in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

INVH opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after buying an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,593,000 after buying an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

