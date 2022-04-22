Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Orient Overseas (International) Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05.

OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $125.76 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $157.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

