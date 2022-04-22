Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.14.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $271.95 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day moving average is $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.