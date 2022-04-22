Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,319,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,963,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

