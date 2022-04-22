Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to “Buy”

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.80) to GBX 4,550 ($59.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.08) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,288.00.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

