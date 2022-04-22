Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $45.78 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

LAD stock opened at $294.36 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 170,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $285,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.