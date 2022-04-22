Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,063 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

