Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Revlon, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Revlon in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REV. StockNews.com started coverage on Revlon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $6.61 on Friday. Revlon has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $354.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Revlon by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Revlon by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

