JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.36.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

