Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.74) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

