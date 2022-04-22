JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $23,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

