JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

