JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. JFrog has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $53.51.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

