JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

FROG traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.31. 750,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

