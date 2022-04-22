JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 220.92 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

